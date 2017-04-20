Archive for Thursday, April 20, 2017

Shawnee church to have sale, pancake breakfast

By Staff Report

April 20, 2017

United Methodist Women’s group at Shawnee United Methodist Church is having a book and jewelry sale Friday and Saturday at the church, 10700 Johnson Drive.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The men’s group will provide a pancake breakfast in conjunction with the sale from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

All proceeds will be used for missions.

