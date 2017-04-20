Archive for Thursday, April 20, 2017
St. James tennis shines at USD 232 Classic
April 20, 2017
The St. James Academy boys tennis team won all four brackets at the USD 232 Classic on Wednesday at Mill Valley.
Isaac Howes defeated Mill Valley's Parker Billings, 8-5, to win the No. 1 singles title, and Anthony Abraham powered past Leavenworth's Adam Goecke, 8-3, in the No. 2 singles championship match.
The St. James No. 1 doubles duo of Cole Leiffer and Josh Spradlin upended De Soto's Noah Wilson and Evan Sullivan, 8-1, for first place, and the Thunder's No. 2 doubles tandem of Trey Niesen and Camden Chastain won by the same score over Spencer Butterfield and Adam Grube.
De Soto took third in No. 1 and 2 singles. Jackson Allman ousted Leavenworth's Clint Saunders, 8-1, in No. 1 singles, and Simon Couch edged Mill Valley's Drake Brizindine, 8-5, in No. 2 singles.
The Mill Valley No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Hoffman and Bradley Teasley placed third, and De Soto's Tait Theel and Matt Minter took fourth in No. 2 doubles to round out the Shawnee-area players who earned top-fourth finishes.
More like this story
- Volleyball roundup: De Soto tops Mill Valley in Dig Pink match
- Tennis roundup: St. James wins regional title
- Regional soccer roundup: Mill Valley, St. James, De Soto win in semifinals
- Jaguars win Mill Valley Invitational
- Tennis roundup: De Soto wins third straight tournament; SJA second at Maize South
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment