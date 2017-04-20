Thousands expected to March for Science in Kansas City on Saturday morning

An educational gathering of science-loving minds will take place Saturday.

In conjunction with more than 100 marches around the globe, the March for Science — Kansas City, Mo., is anticipated to bring thousands together from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square Park to defend the vital role science plays in everyday life, including in health, safety, economics and government.

The Kansas City satellite march is being organized by a completely volunteer force of scientists and community members.

The non-partisan event will focus on the need for robustly funded and publicly communicated science.

“We march because science isn’t a luxury that can be left behind,” said Jennifer Pace, one of the march’s organizers. “Science is life, and it is terrifying to think that our country is on the brink of moving backward in such a profound manner.”

The Kansas City march will primarily be a rally at Washington Square Park, with information booths from science and activist organizations and a Kids Zone with science-based activities for families and young ones.

On the main stage will be a number of speakers, including:

Roy Jensen, PhD, Director of the University of Kansas Cancer Center

Yvette d’Entremont, Popular science advocate known as SciBabe online

Kenneth Peterson, PhD, Director of the Center for Epigenetics and Stem Cell Biology

Rep. Brett Park, D-Olathe, Kansas House representative and science teacher

State Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills, Kansas State Senator and retired doctor

A number of group members who submitted their #WhyIMarch stories

For more information about the march, e-mail kcsciencemarch@gmail.com or visit the march’s Facebook page.

Washington Square Park is located by Crown Center.

After the march, a party will be held at Bier Station, 120 E. Gregory Blvd.