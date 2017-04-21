Baseball roundup: Ernsdorff tosses one-hitter in SJA’s win over Topeka Hayden

St. James Academy senior Davis Ernsdorff threw a one-hitter to lead the Thunder to a 12-0 run-rule victory over Topeka Hayden in the Thunder's first game of the River City Baseball Festival on Thursday in Lawrence.

The Johnson County Community College signee struck out four and walked two.

Ernsdorff also paced the Thunder out of the leadoff spot by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Spencer Kaifes and Jacob Owens both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Zac Storm and Nick Modrcin added two base knocks apiece in the Thunder's 14-hit attack.

St. James (6-4) will play Ozark (Mo.) at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Free State in their second game of the River City Baseball Festival.

Maranatha 6, Sherwood 0

Jordan Linderer struck out 11 in six shutout innings to propel Maranatha to a 6-0 win over Sherwood (Mo.).

Linderer limited Sherwood to just three hits and three walks, and Logan Gourley came on in relief to pitch a scoreless seventh. Gourley punched out two of the three hitters he faced.

Linderer was the Eagles' catalyst at the top of the lineup, as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Greyson Wiley also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two steals.

The Eagles (7-4) will be back in action for a tournament in Independence (Mo.) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Raymore-Peculiar 2

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Joe Todd pitched six strong innings, and the Cougars rallied late for a 3-2 win over Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) in their first game in the River City Baseball Festival in Lawrence.

Todd held Ray-Pec to two runs on three hits, while striking out seven and walking two. Dylan Nedved struck out two in the seventh for the save.

Nedved also drove in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly that scored Austin Bell.

Josh Mitchell led SM Northwest with two RBIs — including a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth that plated Jake Snider.

Javier Pena paced the Cougars at the plate by going 2-for-4.

The Cougars (8-3) will play two more games today at Free State to conclude the River City Baseball Festival. Northwest will take on Rockhurst (Mo.) at 1:30 p.m., and Sioux Falls O'Gorman (S.D.) at 6 p.m.

Gardner-Edgerton 3, De Soto 1

De Soto was unable to get its offense going for the second straight day, as the Wildcats lost to Gardner-Edgerton, 3-1, in the consolation semifinals of the DHS Spring Classic.

Jackson Thaemert hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1 in the third, but the Blazers answered with single runs in the fourth and fifth.

The Wildcats (7-6) will play Sumner in the seventh-place game of the De Soto Spring Classic at 4 p.m. today at 3&2 West.