Beware: Johnson County courts number being used for scam

In a statement released today, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office warned that the county’s court services number is being spoofed.

The main phone line number is being used to threaten Johnson County residents that they must pay money to the county.

The caller may threaten action by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for non-payment.

These are fraudulent scam phone calls despite the appearance that they originate from a local phone number.

Residents are urged to ignore any such phone calls.

The District Attorney’s Office wants to remind residents that legitimate government entities will not call or e-mail asking for your personal information, nor will they contact you via social media.

Fraudsters can make legitimate numbers appear on your Caller ID and use phishing e-mails to trick you into thinking legitimate agencies are contacting you when they are not.

Johnson County Court Services said it does not call residents regarding payments.

In addition, Court Services staff recently discovered that the office’s phone number has been altered in internet search engine results. For example, a search on Google for the department reveals a fraudulent phone number.

The correct contact information for Johnson County Court Services is 913-715-7400.

More information is also available at courts.jocogov.org under the “Court Services” heading.

Residents may contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 with any questions or concerns.