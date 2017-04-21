De Soto boys golf wins Frontier League tournament

The De Soto boys golf team won the Frontier League tournament on Thursday at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course behind individual champion Daniel Lee.

Lee carded a round of 73, and was one of five Wildcats to place in the top 10.

Danny Erickson (fifth place, 81), Drew Hongslo (eighth, 84), Ethan Thurlow (ninth, 85), Levi Hansen (10th, 86) and Spencer Thurlow (88) rounded out the Wildcats' league champion team.