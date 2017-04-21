SMNW, SMN split Sunflower Softball Festival opening games

Shawnee Mission Northwest's softball split its first two games at the Sunflower Softball Festival — defeating Holton, 11-1, in six innings and falling to Lansing, 7-4.

The Cougars cruised to a 9-0 lead against Holton after scoring three in the first and six in the second.

Lauren Wolfe and Mallory Meeks both went 3-for-4 with an RBI to power the Cougars. Mackenzie Cooper and Ashley Weigel drove in two runs apiece.

Megan Formwalt held Holton to one run on three hits over six innings. Formwalt struck out six and walked two.

Bae Black and Wolfe both went 2-for-3 in the Cougars' loss to Lansing.

The Cougars (4-7) will play their final two games of the Sunflower Softball Festival today. Northwest will square off against Maize at 3 p.m. and Blue Valley North at 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

SM North edges Lansing, falls to Holton

Shawnee Mission North fared the exact opposite of SM Northwest in its first two games of the Sunflower Softball Festival, as the Indians defeated Lansing, 3-2, but lost to Holton, 14-3.

The Indians (5-4) will be back in action today as well. North will play Blue Valley North at 3 p.m. and Maize at 5 p.m.

Piper sweeps De Soto

De Soto scored in the first inning of each game in its doubleheader against Piper, but there was nothing doing after that in the Wildcats' 18-1 and 14-1 losses to the Pirates.

Emma Plake went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Wildcats in Game One.

In Game Two, Rachel Hopkins gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with an RBI single, but Piper scored single runs in the second and third before breaking the game open with three in the fourth and nine in the fifth. Mackenzie Smith went 2-for-2 in the nightcap.

The Wildcats (2-10) will play next at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Louisburg.