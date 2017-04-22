SMNW’s Born part of record-breaking trio at Kansas Relays

— All Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Molly Born could do was smile after finishing the 3,200-meter run of the Kansas Relays on Friday at Rock Chalk Park.

Despite being out-kicked by Girard senior Cailie Logue in a photo finish, frustration was the last feeling that Born had after crossing the finish line. Logue and Born clocked in with respective times of 10:09.97 and 10:10.64, and Free State senior Emily Venters followed in third at 10:16.61, as they all shattered Emily Sisson's meet record of 10:25.42. The times of the Kansas distance-running trio rank as the fifth, sixth and eighth fastest marks in the nation.

"It's amazing that there are three Kansas distance girls who are that fast," Born said. "It's so cool that we're up nationally-ranked like all three of us in Kansas. That's just amazing."

Born tried to break away from Logue and Venters in the final 1,000 meters, and led the pack from wire-to-wire until being chased down by the Iowa State signee at the finish. The SM Northwest senior could not feel Logue coming up on her heels.

"I had no idea," Born said. "I could not hear anything."

While Born and Venters have gone head-to-head in cross country and track with regularity over the past three years, Kansas Relays and SM North Relays have been the lone track meets that they have had the chance to run against Logue with Girard being a Class 4A school. Born has always enjoyed the opportunity to run against Venters and Logue because they push her to be at her best. The SM Northwest standout did not have a specific race strategy other than to give it her all.

"I just wanted to run fast," Born said. "I don't know — maybe get close to PRing. That was really my goal."

Born and Venters are set to meet again today in the adidas Dream Mile.

"I'm super excited," Born said. "It should be really fun, really competitive and I'm really looking forward to that."

The SM Northwest boys squad had a strong finish to the first day of the high school portion of the meet, as the 4x400-meter relay team of Ben Snyder, Baqurious Stokes, Hayden Goodpaster and Peyton Carder clocked in at 3:28.96 to qualify for today's final heat.

Stokes narrowly missed out on returning to the track in the 100-meter finals as well. The SM Northwest senior finished ninth in Friday's prelims with a time of 11.01 — just .01 off of the final qualifying mark.

SM North's Lanman third in girls pole vault

Shawnee Mission North senior Natalie Lanman matched her personal-best clearance in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches to take third in the event.

Lanman matched Olathe Northwest senior Rachael Mayberry and Classical Academy junior Erika Willis in clearing 11-06, while Columbia Independent senior Khristen Bryant was the only competitor to make it over the bar at 12 feet.

Mayberry figures to headline the competition for Lanman's quest at a Sunflower League and 6A state title, and there is no other way she would rather have it.

"She's going to be my roommate next year at Washburn. It's always fun to compete with her," Lanman said. "She's definitely good competition. She brings a lot to the runway, and it definitely pushes me and her both just competing against each other."

At the midway point of the season, Lanman has been pleased with her consistency and her ability to execute her vaults.

"I've been working a lot on my plant and invert a lot," Lanman said. "I've really been trying to get upside down, bring more speed on the runway and I've been using some bigger poles. That's helped out a lot."

The boys and girls 4x1,600-meter relays led SM North on the track on Friday. The boys team of Asher Molina, Ben Tyrrell, Joseph Coddington and Blake Taylor posted a time of 18:52.00 to place eighth, while the girls relay of Cassie Raines, Molly Ryan, Keagan Stiers and Caroline Colburn took ninth after clocking in at 23:05.22.

Distance medley relays lead the way for Mill Valley

The distance medley relay is not an event that is held at many high school meets across Kansas, which is all the more reason why the Jaguars of Mill Valley were looking forward to it.

The Mill Valley girls DMR team consisted of Delaney Kemp, Evan Zars, Bella Hadden and Britton Nelson — who are staples in the Jaguars' other relays. Their experience showed with a fifth-place time of 12:52.42.

"It was a really awesome opportunity to run an event so different than what we're used to running, and it was a really cool experience just to have a time in something that I never get to run on the track and just see how my training correlates to that," Kemp said.

Kemp led off the relay with the 1,200-meter leg. Since the 1,200 meters is not an open event in track and field, Kemp was not used to racing the distance. The Mill Valley sophomore credited her coaches for giving her the proper training and instilling the confidence in her to be ready to race.

"I tried to compare it to an 800 or a 1,600-meter run, and I just tried to stay aggressive towards the middle of the race," Kemp said. "I never let myself down in the middle of that race, and I think that really helped me for run a fast time and stay competitive in that relay."

After Kemp finished the 1,200, Zars ran 400 meters before Hadden and Nelson rounded out the relay with the 800-and 1,600-meter legs.

The Mill Valley boys DMR squad finished in the middle of the pack, as Jakob Coacher, Ian Carroll, Mitchell Dervin and Nick Schmidt posted a time of 11:08.16 to take 13th place.

Gossman, SJA girls 4x100 relay qualify for finals

The blustery conditions played a huge factor in a lot of the performances on Friday, but St. James Academy junior Emma Gossman was happy that the wind was not too much of a problem when she stepped on to the track for the 400-meter prelims.

Gossman punched her ticket to today's final heat after clocking in with a time of 59.15.

"I really thought the wind was going to get to me, but it really slowed down. At the beginning of the morning, it was really big," Gossman said. "Once I started, it kind of died down. I was placed ninth coming into it, so it was kind of iffy, but having a girl in front of me pushed me."

Despite being right on the borderline of qualifying for finals based on her seed time, Gossman said that being in the top eight of prelims in the 400 would not make or break her meet.

"I wasn't that dependent on making it to finals because I still have the 4x4 and hopefully the 4x4 finals," Gossman said. "It will be tough to do the rest of that through today and tomorrow."

Although Gossman ended up being replaced by alternate Katie Moore in the 4x400-meter relay prelims, she'll return to the track with Ashley Wurtenberger, Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan for the 4x100-meter relay finals today. Wurtenberger, Schaefer, Buchanan and Moore

Moore, Ashley Wurtenberger, Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan missed out on qualifying for finals in the 4x400-meter relay, but they'll be back in action for the Sunflower 4x400, which features the top nine Kansas teams not in the final heat.

The 4x1,600-meter relay of Matt Kipper, John Matulis, Erik Wilkinson and Jack Moore led the St. James boys team with a time of 19:18.62, which was good for 16th place.

Boys 4x100 relay leads De Soto

Exavior Jackson, Brogan Williams, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez highlighted Friday's KU Relays action for De Soto with a ninth-place finish in the boys 4x100-meter relay. While nine teams qualify for the finals in the 4x100-meter relay, De Soto still ended up being on the outside looking in.

In order to make it to finals, the Wildcats needed to win their heat or have one of the top-three non-automatic qualifying times. Olathe Northwest and Carthage (Mo.) both had slower times than De Soto, but got the nod for finals by winning their respective heats.

The Wildcats will still be one of the favorites for today's Sunflower 4x100-meter relay.

Gabby Collins led the way for the Wildcats on the girls side with a time of 12:04.91 in the 3,200-meter run, which was good for 21st place.

Brownlee represents Maranatha

Maranatha Christian Acadmey senior Brooke Brownlee finished 15th in the girls 100-meter dash prelims to represent the Eagles at KU Relays. Brownlee crossed the finish line with a time of 12.63.