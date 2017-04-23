Baseball roundup: SMNW, SMN go 3-0 at River City Festival

— Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest both went 3-0 over the weekend at the River City Baseball Festival in Lawrence.

The Indians received complete games on the mound from Brad Barr, Jackson Drakulich and Chase Kleinsasser.

North defeated Sapulpa (Okla.), 4-3, on Friday after scoring twice in the sixth and seventh to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Drakulich tied the game with an RBI single, and Dominic Boget scored on a wild pitch to win it.

Barr limited Sapulpa to three runs on three hits, while striking out two and walking four. Travis Wunderlin, Chase Kleinsasser, Max Getzlow had two hits each.

The momentum carried over into Saturday for the Indians in their victories over Sioux Falls O'Gorman (S.D.) and Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.).

North held off a seventh-inning rally to defeat Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 7-5, and rounded out the weekend with a 2-0 shutout of Ray-Pec.

Drakulich went the distance on the mound for the Indians against Sioux Falls O'Gorman. While Draklulich allowed 12 hits, 10 of them were singles and he was able to limit the damage. Drakulich struck out five and walked none.

Wunderlin paced the Indians at the plate — going 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Tanner Willmon, Adrian Garcia and Kleinsasser added two hits apiece. The Indians jumped out to a 7-1 lead through six innings before Sioux Falls O'Gorman's rally fell short in the seventh.

The strongest pitching performance of the weekend came from Kleinsasser against Ray-Pec. Kleinsasser tossed a one-hit, complete game shutout to give the Indians their third straight win. Kleinsasser struck out two and walked two.

Getzlow and Sam Schwartz had two hits apiece, and Boget had an RBI single.

The Indians (4-7) will try to keep rolling with a road game against Heritage Academy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SMNW pushes winning streak to four

After defeating Ray-Pec, 3-2, in it first of three games in the River City Baseball Festival on Thursday, Shawnee Mission Northwest returned to Lawrence to defeat Rockhurst (Mo.) and Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Saturday.

Javier Pena highlighted the Cougars' 7-2 win over Rockhurst by going a perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Dylan Nedved was effective at the plate and on the mound for the Cougars. Nedved went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the batter's box, and tossed three scoreless innings on the bump. The Hutchinson Community College signee limited Rockhurst to four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Josh Flack came on in relief for the final four innings — holding the Hawklets to two runs on three hits. Flack struck out and walked three.

Nic Chitwood set the tone on the mound for SM Northwest in a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls O'Gorman. Chitwood held Sioux Falls O'Gorman to one run on five hits, while punching out two and walking one. After Vince Vilott ran into trouble with his command in the fifth, Mark Adamiak shut the door on Sioux Falls O'Gorman — allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

George Specht had an RBI single and a run score to lead SM Northwest offensively.

The Cougars (10-3) will to try extend their winning streak to five games against Olathe East at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

St. James falls to Ozark, 3-2

St. James Academy came close to joining SM Northwest and SM North with a perfect record over the weekend, but closed the River City Baseball Festival with a 3-2 loss to Ozark (Mo.) on Saturday.

Zac Storm and Nic Modrcin both had a hit and an RBI for the Thunder.

All three of the runs allowed by Derek Ripp in his 4 1/3 innings pitched were unearned. Ripp and Hunter Cashero combined for a one-hitter, but two errors led to two runs in the fifth to make the difference.

The Thunder only played two games in the River City Baseball Festival. St. James defeated Topeka-Hayden, 12-0, on Thursday.

The Thunder will return to Eastern Kansas League play against Blue Valley North at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley North District Activities Complex — Switzer location.