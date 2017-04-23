SM North hoops alumnus Marcus Weathers will transfer to Duquesne

Shawnee Mission North alumnus Marcus Weathers announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will be transferring to Duquesne to continue his college basketball career.

Weathers, who averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds during his freshman campaign at Miami (Ohio), will have to sit out for the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules before he suits up for the Dukes in 2018-19. The 6-foot-5 forward was third on the RedHawks squad in points and second in rebounds.

"After very much prayer during this long process and talking to my family, coaches and friends I've decided to do what's best for me. I've committed to Duquesne University. Let's get to work. #A-10 #LordsBlessing," Weathers said via Twitter.

The Dukes posted an overall record of 10-22 (3-15 in the Atlantic 10 conference) last season. Duquense hired former Akron coach Dambrot to take over the program in March. Dambrot led Akron to least 21 wins over the past 12 seasons — one of only four schools in NCAA Div. I to achieve that feat. The other three are Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga.

Weathers got to go up against Dambrot's squad two times during the Mid-American Conference regular season. Akron won the first matchup, 74-70, and Miami took the second, 79-75. Weathers scored 14 points in the RedHawks' win over the Zips, and eight in the loss.

The decision to transfer to Duquense comes one week after his twin brother, Michael Weathers, announced that he was leaving Miami for Oklahoma State.

Marcus and Michael Weathers guided SM North to a Class 6A state championship in their senior season.