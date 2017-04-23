Today's news
Soccer roundup: MV, SMNW play to scoreless tie; SJA drops two in St. Louis
April 23, 2017
The Shawnee Mission Northwest and Mill Valley girls soccer teams played to a scoreless draw on Friday.
The match marked the second tie of the season for the Cougars and the Jaguars.
The Cougars (7-2-2) will be back in action against SM South at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
The Jaguars (5-2-2) will hit the road for a match against St. Thomas Aquinas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
St. James falls to Villa Duchesne, St. Dominic
St. James Academy's road trip to St. Louis ended with a loss in penalty kicks to Villa Duchesne (1-1, 5-4 in PKs) on Friday and 4-0 defeat at the hands of St. Dominic on Saturday.
The Thunder (2-8-1) will try to get back on track against Blue Valley North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex — Switzer location.
