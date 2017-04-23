Softball roundup: SMNW, SMN drop final two games of Sunflower Festival

Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest lost their final two games in the Sunflower Softball Festival on Friday.

The Indians fell to Blue Valley North, 14-4, and Maize, 12-1. North (4-5) will play next against SM West at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

The Cougars lost to BV North, 12-4, and Maize, 5-1. Northwest (4-9) will take the field again at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex against SM East.