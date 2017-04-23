St. James sprinters break school record, bring home hardware at Kansas Relays

— After spending most of the weekend perfecting their baton exchanges, St. James Academy seniors Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan and juniors Emma Gossman and Ashley Wurtenberger had one more series of hand-offs after their final relay race at the Kansas Relays on Saturday at Rock Chalk Park.

The four Thunder sprinters and relay alternate Claire Kearney made their way up to the top of the awards podium after winning the Sunflower girls 4x400-meter relay, and passed around their trophy for all of their teammates, coaches, friends and family members to see.

The first-place finish in the Sunflower girls 4x400 relay — which featured the top nine Kansas teams that did not qualify for the final heat from Friday's prelims — served as just one leg of the Thunder's relay gauntlet from the past two days. Schaefer, Buchanan, Gossman and Wurtenberger also broke St. James' school record in the 4x200-meter relay, and ran to a seventh-place finish in the finals of the 4x100-meters.

"It's so much fun, and we all know each other so well," Buchanan said. "We can really tell how we are all feeling, and we can really play off of that to help each other to get ready and excited for the race."

The Thunder relay runners were determined to bounce back from what they considered a slightly disappointing day on Friday during the prelims. While they were frustrated to be the last team not to qualify for the final heat of the 4x400-meter relay, Schaefer, Buchanan, Gossman and Wurtenberger responded in the Sunflower race by running the fastest time by a Kansas team this year at 4:05.04. That time would have placed the Thunder fourth in the final heat.

"The 4x4 is fun because we've had the same group of girls for a while, so it's just fun to be out there running with them and it's good to do well," Schaefer said.

Buchanan admitted that the Thunder's morale wasn't as high as it needed to be with the cold and windy conditions on Friday. The rise in temperature helped lift the Thunder's spirits on Saturday, and they also came in with some motivation of breaking the 4x200-meter relay school record. The Thunder clocked in at 1:48.05 for the 4x200-meter relay.

"Well yesterday it was really cold, so that was not very fun. Today we came back and the weather was a lot nicer. We were all in a much better mood since it was a lot better weather," Buchanan said. "We were really excited for the 4x2, so I think that's what really pumped us up for that. We were really hoping to get the school record, and we got it. The 4x4 was really exciting, too. We were hoping to win, and we did that with a better time than we ran yesterday."

Friday's sub-par conditions added insult to a minor injury for Schaefer, as she took a tumble on the final hurdle of the 300-meter hurdles prelims. After coming away with some scrapes and a sore ankle, Schaefer was able to get over the pain of the fall with the help of her teammates.

"I wiped out hard in the hurdles this weekend, but it was still fun. We were watching it as a team," Schaefer said. "(Friday) night we had a sleepover, so it was good to laugh at myself. There's still lots of room for improvement because there are some tough girls that will be in my heat for state if I make it."

While the St. James girls squad has a wealth of experience between its sprinters and distance runners, the Thunder don't have the depth that they've been accustomed to in years past in the field events. Schaefer is confident that the Thunder are strong enough on the track to make a run at a state title, and believes there are a number of athletes that can step up and contribute in the field events going forward.

"We've been working hard since the fall. There is obviously a goal in mind for Wichita (location of the state meet)," Schaefer said. "We still have a deep team. It doesn't cover as much, but we still have a lot of talent and a lot of girls who are willing to work hard and sacrifice for the team, so that's exciting, too."

Along with competing in the three relays, Gossman finished seventh in the 400-meter dash finals with a time of 59.54. The Thunder distance runners did the rest of the damage for St. James on Saturday, as freshman Sarah Murrow placed 19th in the 1,600 meters and the 4x800-meter relay team of Katie Moore, Carlie Yunger, Jilli Jones and Gabrielle Boucher took 10th after winning the second fastest heat of the event.

The lone competitors for the St. James boys team on Saturday were the runners on the 4x800-meter relay. Erik Wilkinson, Matthew Schneider, Alessandro DeBrevi and Will Crabtree teamed up for a 25th-place finish.

Eckman, Thomas set bar high for Mill Valley

Mill Valley seniors Megan Eckman and Morgan Thomas were pleased to place third and fourth, respectively, in the girls high jump after they both cleared a height of 5 feet, 4 inches, but the competition for the two Jaguars did not end for them after their three misses at 5-06.

Eckman and Thomas stuck around to watch Olathe Northwest sophomore Maddie Righter and senior Carlie Queen of Summit Christian (Okla.) for first place. Both Eckman and Thomas have personal-best clearances of 5-06, and they feel that they're close to matching that or going higher.

After Queen and Righter both cleared 5-06, they each made it over the bar on their second attempt at 5-08. Queen went on to win the competition after soaring over the bar at 5-10. Thomas said that watching Queen and Righter helped boost her own confidence.

"You know it's possible if you see it happen," Thomas said. "It's awesome to watch."

Before the bar got moved up to 5-06, Thomas' only miss came on her first attempt at 5-04. Eckman was in a groove as well, as she did not have a miss leading up to her first attempt at 5-06. For Eckman, the key going forward is just sticking with her mechanics as the bar continues to go up.

"Really getting a smooth approach and just being really consistent in where you're taking off at," Eckman said.

Following Queen's third miss at 6 feet, Thomas went over to watch her sister, Macy Thomas, run with Evan Zars, Grace Kauffman and Heather Winne in the 4x200-meter relay. The Jaguars placed 18th in the 4x200-meters, which was the first of four relays for Mill Valley on Saturday.

Macy Thomas, Winne, Kauffman and Lydia McDaneld finished fifth in the Sunflower girls 4x100-meter relay. The Jaguars competed in both Sunflower relays, as McDaneld, Bella Hadden, Delaney Kemp and Molly Haymaker placed seventh in the 4x400-meter relay. Hadden, Kemp, Haymaker and Britton Nelson made up the fourth and final Mill Valley relay in the 4x800 meters. The Mill Valley distance runners finished just sixth-tenths of a second behind St. James to take 11th place.

The 4x800-meter relay and the javelin were the lone two events that the Mill Valley boys squad competed in on Saturday. Jakob Coacher, Mitchell Dervin, Ian Carroll and Justin Grega placed 28th in the 4x800-meter relay, and the duo of Cole Ivey and Blake Eaton finished 13th and 20th in the javelin with respective best throws of 160-feet, 2 inches and 154 feet, 6 inches.

SMNW's Born 2nd in adidas Dream Mile

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Molly Born had a bittersweet taste of déjà vu after crossing the finish line in the adidas Dream Mile on Saturday. One day after finishing second, but still breaking the Kansas Relays meet record in the 3,200 meters, Born achieved the same feat in the 1,600.

Born was out-kicked by Girard's Cailie Logue in the 3,200 on Friday after leading for most of the race, but she was still in a delightful mood after breaking Emily Sisson's old meet record alongside the Iowa State signee and Free State's Emily Venters.

In the adidas Dream Mile, the SM Northwest junior took control after 500 meters, and held the lead until Davenport Assumption's Joy Ripslinger passed her on the home stretch. Ripslinger (4:55.69), Born (4:56.72) and Liberty Christian's Elizabeth Reneau (4:57.49) all broke St. Pius X alumna Elizabeth Lange's meet record of 4:58.04.

The SM Northwest girls squad also had three relays in action on the final day of the meet. The Cougars placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 4x400-meter and 4x100-meter Sunflower relays. Hannah Black, Donavyn Hill, Tamaya Martin and Shelby Beaumont made up the Cougars' 4x400-meter relay team. Martin was joined by Terri McCullough, Davia Clarke, Natalie Egan and Tamaya Martin in the 4x100-meter relay. Clarke, McCullough, Black and Camille Henderson rounded out the relays for the Cougars with a ninth-place finish in the sprint medley.

On the boys side, the Cougars posted sixth-place finishes in the sprint medley and the 4x400-meter relay finals. While senior Ben Snyder was hoping for a little bit better in each relay, he always enjoys taking the track with Hayden Goodpaster, Baqurious Stokes and Peyton Carder.

"It's amazing to be running with these guys," Snyder said.

Snyder, Goodpaster, Stokes and Carder have served as the core of the Cougars in the track events this spring, but they have been quick to credit their teammates for their efforts, too. Northwest put together balanced performances en route to winning the Shawnee Mission South Relays, Blue Valley Relays and Olathe South Mid-Season Meet leading up to the KU Relays.

"We're definitely trying to win state," Snyder said. "We've already won three meets this year, and with our field (events) doing so well, we definitely have a good chance."

Noah Simbeck led the Cougars in the field events on Saturday with a 16th-place finish in the javelin.

Titus, boys 4x100 relay lead De Soto

The De Soto boys team has seen some of that same balance that the Cougars have had this season. The Wildcats had top-five finishes in the field and on the track on Saturday.

Zach Titus placed fifth in the shot put with a heave of 53 feet, 7 inches, while Exavior Jackson, Brogan Williams, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez placed second in the Sunflower boys 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.83.

SM North garners top-10 finishes in 4x800 relays

The Shawnee Mission North boys and girls 4x800-meter relays teams both earned top-10 finishes on Saturday.

Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines, Amber Reed and Molly Ryan placed ninth in the boys 4x800-meter relay. Reed returned to the track to place 22nd in the adidas Dream Mile to conclude the meet for the SM North girls team.

Carter Jacobson, Joseph Coddington, Asher Molina and Luke Kasunic followed up the performance by SM North girls 4x800-meter relay with a 10th-place finish. Jacobson, Zach Pittman, Abdiel Herrera and Brandon Denman rounded out the day for the Indians with a fifth-place finish in the Sunflower boys 4x400-meter relay.