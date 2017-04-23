Today's news
Tennis roundup: St. James wins Salina Central tournament; De Soto 7th in Wichita
April 23, 2017
The St. James Academy boys tennis team won the Salina Central tournament on Saturday, while De Soto placed seventh out of 16 squads in the Wichita Collegiate Tournament of Champions.
The Thunder were led by a fourth-place finish from Cole Leiffer and Josh Spradlin in doubles. Camden Chastain and Trey Niesen added a seventh-place finish in doubles.
Adam Burke and Isaac Howes placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in singles.
Jax Allman paced the Wildcats with a 10th-place finish in singles in Wichita. Kyler Gish and Nathan Kowynia led De Soto in doubles after placing 14th.
