Baseball roundup: SMN pushes winning streak to four; Mill Valley tops Rockhurst

Shawnee Mission North's baseball team picked up its fourth in the last four days after defeating Heritage Christian Academy, 11-8, on Monday.

The Indians scored in the first four frames to take a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Chargers did not go quietly. Heritage Christian scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take their first lead at 6-5. However, North responded with five runs in the top of the sixth to slug past the Chargers.

Tanner Willmon went 3-for-4 with two walks an RBI, a stolen base and four runs scored. Travis Wunderlin also collected three hits, and had two RBIs and a run scored.

Adrian Garcia led the Indians with three RBIs after going 2-for-3 with a walk. Chase Kleinsasser rounded out the four SM North players who had a multi-hit game, after going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Indians (5-8) will try to push their winning streak to five against Olathe North at 4:30 p.m. today at 3&2.

Mill Valley 7, Rockhurst 3

After a rocky top of the first inning, Mill Valley cruised to a 7-3 victory over Rockhurst (Mo.).

The Hawklets scored three runs on a three walks, two hit batters and an error in the first, but Mill Valley pitcher Quinton Hall only allowed a walk and a single over the next five frames to shut down Rockhurst.

Dawson Cantwell pitched a scoreless seventh.

Hall was able to effectively pound the strike zone after the first inning, as he ended up with six punch-outs.

The Jaguars answered right back with three runs of their own in the home half of the first, and then took the lead with three more in the third.

Cantwell collected two of the Jaguars' five hits, and also scored a run. Brady Garrison did most of the damage after Cantwell from the No. 3 spot in the order, as he came through with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ethan Judd matched Garrison with two RBIs.

Mill Valley (10-2) will hit the road to play St. Thomas Aquinas at 4:30 p.m. today.