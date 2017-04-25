Citizen food donations to support leadership class community project

The Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership class is assembling food boxes for its community project at Shawnee Community Services on Friday.



Individuals who want to help with this project may bring food donations of peanut butter, diced tomatoes, applesauce, any pasta or rice products, and canned tuna to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce office before Friday.

The chamber is in the Central Bank of the Midwest building, 15100 West 67th Street, Suite 202.

If you have questions, please contact Mary Taylor at mtaylor@shawneekschamber.com or 913-631-6545.