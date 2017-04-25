De Soto boys golf wins Blazer Invitational

Fresh off of winning the Frontier League tournament on Thursday, the De Soto boys golf team won the Blazer Invitational on Monday at Prairie Highlands Golf Course.

Daniel Lee led the Wildcats again with a third-place finish after firing a round of 83. Drew Hongslo rounded out the top five by shooting a round of 86.

Danny Erickson and Ethan Thurlow finished three shots back of Hongslo to finish in a five-way tie for sixth place.

Levi Hansen and Spencer Thurlow tied for 15th with respective rounds of 93.

The Wildcats posted a team score of 347 to defeat runner-up Gardner-Edgerton by 18 strokes.