Lutheran church to have big sale this week

The third annual family garage sale will take place this weekend at Trinity Lutheran Church, 21320 Midland Drive.

A sneak peak for the public will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow; the primary garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and the conclusion of the sale will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The bag sale will also take place during the duration of the sale on Saturday.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several local organizations, such as the Sunflower House, De Soto Food Pantry, Hollis Crossings Summer Day Camp, the supply fund at Starside Elementary School and Trinity Lutheran preschool and youth.