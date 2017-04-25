Mohl scores twice to lead De Soto soccer past Spring Hill

The De Soto girls soccer team won its 10th straight match after defeating Spring Hill, 4-2, on Monday.

Mackenzie Mohl paced De Soto with two goals, and Caitlin Walton and Ashley Panagakis scored one apiece.

The Broncos were the first team to score more than one goal against De Soto this season. The Wildcats shut out the Broncos, 1-0, in overtime in the first regular season matchup.

De Soto (10-0-1) will play host to Lansing at 6 p.m. Thursday.