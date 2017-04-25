Today's news
St. James softball swept by BV North
April 25, 2017
St. James Academy's softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Blue Valley North on Monday — losing Game One, 11-1, and Game Two, 12-7.
BV North scored two runs apiece in the first, second and third innings, and never looked back in Game One. Abie Bishop went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Katie Coens drove in Bishop with an RBI single in the fifth.
The offense came alive for the Thunder in the nightcap, but the Mustangs' six-run third inning doomed St. James.
Bishop, Hope Dedrick and Molly Hackett ripped three hits apiece to lead the Thunder. Bishop drove in a team-high three runs, and Dedrick added two RBIs.
Margo Walters and Haley Luna both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Thunder (1-7) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. for the first game of a doubleheader against Gardner-Edgerton at the Mid America West Sports Complex.
