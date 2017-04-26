Baseball roundup: MV’s Hall, SJA’s Ernsdorff, SMNW’s Adamiak homer in wins

Quinton Hall mashed a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lead Mill Valley's baseball team to a 5-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday.

With the game tied at 1-1 after six innings, Brady Garrison ripped an RBI single to center to give the Jaguars the lead in the seventh. Hall followed two batters later with a long ball to left, as the Jaguars handed the defending Class 5A state champion Saints their first loss of the season.

Jack Blancarte pitched six innings of one-run ball for the Jaguars. Blancarte struck out three and walked three. Hunter Paxton worked around a walk, single and error to pitch a scoreless seventh.

Will Morris and Hall led the Jaguars with two hits apiece. Dawson Cantwell went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

The Jaguars (11-2) will be back in action against Blue Valley Southwest at 5 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

St. James 11, Blue Valley North 2

Davis Ernsdorff and Derek Ripp both had two hits and two RBIs apiece to power St. James Academy to an 11-2 victory over Blue Valley North.

Ernsdorff led off the game with a double to left, and belted a two-run home run in the fifth to score Jacob Owens. The Johnson County Community College signee also scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.

Spencer Kaifes, Ryan O'Dell, Kemper Bednar, Nick Modrcin and Hunter Cashero each had a hit and an RBI to add to the Thunder's balanced offensive effort.

Bednar and Chase Paquette led the Thunder in lighting up the base paths with two stolen bases apiece. Owens, O'Dell and Cashero also swiped a bag.

Tanner Bramlage held the Mustangs to one run on three hits, while striking out six and walking two. Cashero tossed the final three innings — limiting BV North to one run on two hits. Cashero punched out three and walked one.

The Thunder (7-5) will play next against Gardner-Edgerton at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mid America West Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 8, Olathe East 6

Shawnee Mission Northwest scored twice in the top of the seventh on two runs and three walks to edge Olathe East, 8-6.

Five of the Cougars' eight hits went for extra bases — including a Mark Adamiak two-run shot to center in the fourth inning. Josh Mitchell scored on a wild pitch during Adamiak's at-bat. Mitchell also came around to score in the fifth after ripping a two-out triple to right.

Javier Pena came through with two doubles out of the leadoff spot, and Zach Reeder added the Cougars' other two-base hit.

Bhargav Marada and Adamiak led SM Northwest with two RBIs each.

The Cougars (11-3) will take on SM South at 7 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.

De Soto 7, Louisburg 3; De Soto 6, Louisburg 4

De Soto earned a sweep of Louisburg to extend its winning streak to three games.

Conner Mackay went the distance on the mound in the De Soto's 7-3 victory in Game One. Mackay struck out 10 and walked none, while giving up three runs on eight hits.

Bryce Mohl and Anthony Slaughter led the Wildcats with two hits apiece. Mohl, Slaughter, Chance Montgomery and Jackson Thaemert all drove in a run for De Soto.

De Soto edged Louisburg, 6-4, in eight innings to complete the sweep. Max Barger hit a go-ahead RBI single, and Slaughter drove him in with an RBI double to help De Soto prevail in the eighth.

Mason Clark and Mackay had two hits each, and Cole Zade drove in three runs in the nightcap.

De Soto (10-6) will try to extend its winning streak to four games against Olathe North at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Olathe North 4, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North's winning streak was snapped at four games after a 4-0 loss to Olathe North.

The lone two hits for SM North came on singles from Travis Wunderlin and Tanner Willmon.

Olathe North took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Riley Higgins, before breaking the game open with a three-run home run from Dalton Doyle in the sixth.

The Indians (5-9) will try to bounce back against Free State at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.