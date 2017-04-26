Today's news
Soccer roundup: SMNW, MV, MCA pick up victories
April 26, 2017
Adriana Bobki scored in 98th minute to give the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team a 2-1 double-overtime win over SM South on Tuesday.
Kara Knapp scored the Cougars' goal in regulation on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
The Cougars (8-2-2) will be back in action against Olathe South at at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.
Mill Valley 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Senior Haley Freeman found the back of the net, and sophomore goalkeeper Grace Goetsch notched a shutout in Mill Valley's 1-0 win against St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Jaguars are unbeaten in their last four matches.
Mill Valley (6-2-2) will hit the road to take on Schlage at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Maranatha 4, Northland Christian 1
Senior Kayla Crowder scored her 17th and 18th goals of the season to lead Maranatha Christian Academy to a 4-1 win over Northland Christian.
Elizabeth Goodman and Debra Zuniga added a goal apiece for Maranatha.
The Eagles (6-4) will play host to Baldwin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Valley North 3, St. James 0
St. James Academy suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Blue Valley North.
The Thunder (2-9-1) will try to get back on track at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mill Valley.
Shawnee Mission West 3, SM North 0
Shawnee Mission North fell to SM West, 3-0, in a battle of district foes.
The Indians (2-9) will try to bounce back against Olathe South at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
