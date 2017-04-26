Softball roundup: SM North’s Redick, SM Northwest’s Formwalt throw no-hitters

Shawnee Mission North junior Hannah Redick and SM Northwest sophomore Megan Formwalt threw a no-hitters to lead their respective teams to doubleheaders sweeps on Tuesday.

Redick struck out seven and walked two in the Indians' 15-0 Game One win over SM West. The Indians completed the sweep with a 16-3 victory in Game Two. The SM North junior went 6-for-8 with nine RBIs and five runs scored between the two games.

In Game One, Leksi Macan was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored at the plate. Michele Zehr and Izabel Meza added three hits apiece, and Alyssa Romary had two RBIs and two runs scored.

In the nightcap, Meza and Dallas Drakulich both had three RBIs, and Cadence Ashlock drove in two runs.

The Indians (7-6) will play next at Lawrence High at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Formwalt set the tone for the Cougars by throwing her no-hitter in Game One of SM Northwest's sweep of SM East. The SM Northwest sophomore struck out three and walked one.

The SM Northwest offense broke out for 13 runs in the fourth inning of Game One.

Makenzie Cooper led the Cougars' power surge with a two-run home shot, and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Mallory Meeks paced SM Northwest with three hits and five RBIs.

Emily Wells went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Kaitlin Pauli was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to help the Cougars in their rout of the Lancers.

In Game Two, Jennaka Bultman tossed a complete game in the circle for the Cougars. Bultman limited the Lancers to two runs on nine hits, while striking out five and walking three.

Ashley Weigel went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars at the plate. Bultman, Cooper and Hannah Weaver each had two hits apiece. Weaver and Katie Gardnier both had two RBIs.

The Cougars (6-9) will try to keep rolling against SM West at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Mill Valley falls twice to Aquinas; De Soto drops two to Louisburg

The bats broke out for Mill Valley in Game Two of its doubleheader against St. Thomas Aquinas, but the Jaguars were still swept by the Saints — losing both games, 6-3 and 18-8.

The Jaguars went deep twice in Game Two, as Kristen Kelly hit a two-run blast in the fourth and Jess Garcia belted a solo shot in the sixth. Kelly led the Jaguars with four RBIs.

Peyton Moeder went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Jaguars. Lauren Florez, Lily Blecha and Sydney Parker all had two hits each.

In Game One, Garcia and Grace Abram each had a hit and an RBI.

The Jaguars (4-8) will try to bounce back against Blue Valley Southwest at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Friday at 3&2 West.

De Soto lost its two games to Louisburg by the respective scores of 8-5 and 12-2.

Lauryn Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Game One, while Mackenzie Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game Two.

The Wildcats (2-12) will play next at Lansing at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday.