Tennis roundup: De Soto wins 5th straight Frontier League title; MV 1st in Emporia

The De Soto boys tennis team won its fifth consecutive Frontier League championship on Tuesday at DHS.

Nathan Kowynia and Kyler Fish paced the Wildcats by winning the doubles title in straight sets over Baldwin, 6-4, 7-6 (10).

Jax Allman led the Wildcats in singles with a second-place finish.

Simon Couch and the doubles duo of Noah Wilson and Evan Sullivan both placed third to ensure that each De Soto player earned a medal.

Bock, Bergeron lead Jaguars

Mill Valley won the Emporia Invitational behind the doubles tandem of Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron, which took first place at No. 1 doubles.

Parker Billings paced the Jaguars with a second-place finish in singles play, and Dante Peterson and Eric Schanker took third in No. 2 doubles.