Baseball roundup: SJA, SMNW, MCA come through with victories

Three runs in the fifth inning were all the St. James baseball team needed in its 3-0 win over Gardner-Edgerton on Thursday.

Davis Ernsdorff recorded 10 strikeouts over the span of 6.2 innings, and only allowed three hits and two walks. Ernsdorff also had an RBI at the plate.

Nick Modrcin paced the Thunder by going 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.

The Thunder (8-5) will square off against St. Thomas Aquinas at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 4, SM South 1

Josh Flack held Shawnee Mission South to one run on two hits, and Mark Adamiak notched the save to lead SM Northwest to a 4-1 victory over the Raiders.

George Specht went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Dylan Nedved added an RBI double.

The Cougars (12-3) will play at Blue Valley Northwest at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Maranatha 4, Sherwood 2

Maranatha Christian Academy earned a 4-2 victory over Sherwood in the Crossroads Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Nate Burdette went 2-for-3, and Nate Raydo was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Eagles (8-4) will play in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against either Butler or Heritage.

Free State 3, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North got another strong outing on the mound, but could not get the bats going in a 3-0 loss to Free State.

Jackson Drakulich tossed a compete game — only allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out and walking two.

Travis Hensley and Tanner Willmon each had a double for two of the Indians' four hits.

The Indians (5-10) will take on SM South at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.

Blue Valley Southwest 4, Mill Valley 3

Mill Valley scored three runs in the first, but the offense sputtered after that in a 4-3 loss to Blue Valley Southwest.

Only one of the four runs allowed by Dawson Cantwell was earned. Cantwell limited the Timberwolves to four hits, and struck out and walked three.

Luke Sosaya went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Jaguars (11-3) will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. Tuesday against St. James Academy at 3&2 West.