Soccer roundup: De Soto remains unbeaten, tops Lansing

By Chris Duderstadt

April 28, 2017

Mackenzie Mohl, Alex Schemmel and Caitlin Walton all found the back of the net to lift De Soto's girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Lansing.

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 11 matches.

De Soto (11-0-1) will play host to Louisburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Baldwin 4, Maranatha 3

Debra Zuniga, Elizabeth Goodman and Kayla Crowder all scored, but Maranatha Christian Academy fell to Baldwin, 4-3.

The Eagles (6-5) will play host to Kansas City Christian at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Olathe South 2, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest was deadlocked in a scoreless tie with Olathe South at halftime, but the Falcons went on to prevail, 2-0.

The Cougars (8-3-2) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe East at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

Blue Valley Southwest 4, Mill Valley 0

Mill Valley was unable to keep pace with Blue Valley Southwest in a 4-0 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mill Valley (6-3-2) will have a quick turnaround when they play at 4:30 p.m. today at Schlagle.

