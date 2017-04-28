Archive for Friday, April 28, 2017
Soccer roundup: De Soto remains unbeaten, tops Lansing
April 28, 2017
Mackenzie Mohl, Alex Schemmel and Caitlin Walton all found the back of the net to lift De Soto's girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Lansing.
The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 11 matches.
De Soto (11-0-1) will play host to Louisburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Baldwin 4, Maranatha 3
Debra Zuniga, Elizabeth Goodman and Kayla Crowder all scored, but Maranatha Christian Academy fell to Baldwin, 4-3.
The Eagles (6-5) will play host to Kansas City Christian at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Olathe South 2, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0
Shawnee Mission Northwest was deadlocked in a scoreless tie with Olathe South at halftime, but the Falcons went on to prevail, 2-0.
The Cougars (8-3-2) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe East at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.
Blue Valley Southwest 4, Mill Valley 0
Mill Valley was unable to keep pace with Blue Valley Southwest in a 4-0 loss to the Timberwolves.
Mill Valley (6-3-2) will have a quick turnaround when they play at 4:30 p.m. today at Schlagle.
