Softball roundup: SM North, St. James fall

Shawnee Mission North grabbed a brief lead in the top of the fifth, but the Indians fell to Lawrence High, 5-3.

After the Lions scored twice in the first, the Indians got on the board with one run in the third and added two more in the top of the fifth. Lawrence High responded with two runs in the home half of the fifth to retake the lead, and added one more in the sixth.

Leksi Macan went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Indians. Hannah Redick added a double and two runs scored.

The Indians (7-7) will take the field again at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Mission Softball Complex against SM South.

Gardner-Edgerton 10, St. James 0; G-E 10, SJA 2

St. James suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Gardner-Edgerton,

The Thunder lost Game One, 10-0, and Game Two, 10-2.

Margo Walters and Liz Zeit had two hits apiece in Game Two. Zeit and Katie Coens each had an RBI.

The Thunder (1-9) will play next against Mill Valley at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.