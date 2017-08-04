Wonderscope selects exhibit designers

In the first major step toward progress of its new building, Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City has selected Haizlip Studio, MIG | Portico and Paul Orselli Workshop (POW!) to design all new exhibits.

The museum’s new home will feature leading-edge exhibits housed in interactive spaces and a more fluid floor plan.

An outdoor exhibit space also will be included. The focus will continue to be on dynamic programming and inclusive displays of STEAM experiences — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with extremely experienced organizations like Haizlip, MIG Portico and POW!,” Roxane Hill, executive director of Wonderscope, said. “Separately, their track record of success is proven throughout the world. Working together, we feel like we just got the children’s exhibit design dream team.”

Haizlip Studio, an award winning Memphis design firm, will take the lead on the project.

It offers services in planning, architecture and exhibit design to museum, educational and institutional clients across the country.

In a strategic partnership to co-locate with the Mid-Continent Public Library, current plans are to break ground for the new Wonderscope building some time in 2018 with a targeted move-in date for mid-2019.