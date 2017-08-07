Van stolen from western Shawnee driveway

Shawnee Police are investigating after a Ford Econoline work van was stolen from a western Shawnee driveway early Monday.

Major Dan Tennis says officers were called to an address in the 21600 block of West 72nd Street shortly after 4 a.m.

"At about 4:16 a.m., the resident heard his van being stolen and he called 911," Tennis said. "Officers observed the van on Shawnee Mission Parkway and the suspect driver abandoned the stolen vehicle on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Robin Hood Lane."

Operation 100 News was on scene as police and the vehicle owner recovered the vehicle, left abandoned with the driver's door open. The van was parked in the right lane of eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway near Carter Avenue in Merriam.

Police have refused to release any further details or answer any questions regarding the incident.

"The report is not complete, but we do not have any suspect description listed," Tennis told Operation 100 News in an emailed response to questions.

Operation 100 News will follow up with police on Tuesday and will update this report as soon as additional information becomes available.

