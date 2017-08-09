Man arrested after running from crash scene

The Shawnee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a minivan crashed into a guardrail late Wednesday morning.

Major Dan Tennis says the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway.

"The single vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway and hit a guardrail," Tennis said. "A male occupant ran from the scene and was later contacted at a nearby business."

Police located the man near a hotel at I-435 and Midland Drive.

"It was determined that he had a warrant for his arrest and that is likely why he ran," Tennis said. "After being contacted he complained of injuries from the crash and was taken by Med-Act to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment."

Shawnee Firefighters had to force open the driver's door of the van to help the female out.

A separate Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the female from the crash scene.

Recorded radio traffic from Johnson County Med-Act indicated that neither occupant of the van was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both the male and female sustained minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

