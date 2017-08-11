Full and partial closure of K-10 on Saturday

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a single lane of K-10 eastbound between K-7 and Woodland Road on Saturday for replacement of a message board.

The lane closure will begin at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until around 6 p.m.

Sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, K-10 will close fully in the same area for approximately 10 minutes in order to remove the cross-road structure, which is necessary to facilitate the work.

A second full closure will occur at around 5 p.m. for approximately 10 minutes at this location in order to replace the cross-road structure. This work will be completed on Saturday, weather permitting.