Archive for Friday, August 11, 2017
Full and partial closure of K-10 on Saturday
August 11, 2017
The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a single lane of K-10 eastbound between K-7 and Woodland Road on Saturday for replacement of a message board.
The lane closure will begin at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until around 6 p.m.
Sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, K-10 will close fully in the same area for approximately 10 minutes in order to remove the cross-road structure, which is necessary to facilitate the work.
A second full closure will occur at around 5 p.m. for approximately 10 minutes at this location in order to replace the cross-road structure. This work will be completed on Saturday, weather permitting.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment