Shawnee woman among three killed in K-32 crash

A Shawnee woman was one of three people killed in a crash in Wyandotte County on Thursday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Kansas Highway 32 just east of South 102nd Street in Edwardsville, or about one mile west of Interstate 435.

Troopers say at approximately 8:58 p.m. a 2002 Kia Optima was westbound on K-32 when the vehicle crossed the median and struck an eastbound 2009 Mazda passenger car, killing three adults and injuring two children.

The deceased have been identified as;

Aaron A. Ashlock, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas

Sarah A. Galutia, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas

Ashley D. Gonzalez, 33, of Shawnee, Kansas

Troopers say Aaron Ashlock was driving the westbound Kia, which crossed the median. He was thrown from the vehicle in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarah Galutia was driving the eastbound Mazda with Ashley Gonzalez as her passenger. Troopers say the women were not wearing seat belts. Two of Gonzalez's children, ages 11 and 12, were critically injured in the crash. Both children were wearing seat belts.

Troopers continue to investigate what may have caused the westbound vehicle to cross into the eastbound lanes.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.