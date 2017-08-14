Mill Valley players, coaches give back at Moms Huddle

While the Mill Valley football team is counting down the days until its season opener on Sept. 1 against St. James Academy, a few Jaguars pounced at the opportunity to take the field with some of their biggest fans on Friday night for the program’s seventh annual Moms Huddle.

More than 90 mothers gathered with 11 Mill Valley players and a majority of the Jaguars coaching staff for an evening full of football and fun. Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee — who is entering his eighth season with the Jaguars and has guided the program to back-to-back Class 5A state championships — has been quick to credit the parents of his players for serving as positive role models.

“That’s one thing we’ve always stressed here is that this is a family. Our whole program is a big family,” Applebee said. “We want everyone to be involved and we need everyone to be involved for us to have the success that we’ve had. Obviously we have a lot of involvement and a lot of support. I can’t express enough how much I appreciate that.”

The evening kicked off in the Mill Valley gymnasium with a brief recognition of the mothers in attendance — which ranged from moms of kindergarteners through 12th graders of present and future Jaguar football players. Applebee then introduced his coaching staff and the players who were present.

“It’s good for kids to be involved with their parents,” Mill Valley junior Derek Wiedner said. “To have the parents come out and do this means a lot us.”

As Wiedner and his teammates introduced themselves to all of the mothers, they each asked a trivia question pertaining to football knowledge. The mother with the correct answer received one of 20 door prizes that were given out over the course of the evening.

After the series of trivia questions, the players lined up in a couple of their primary offensive and defensive formations. Mill Valley defensive coordinator Drew Hudgins and offensive coordinator Mike Strack then broke down each position before opening the floor for any questions that the mothers had.

A majority of the questions came from mothers of Junior Jags, who range from kindergarten through sixth grade. Hudgins, Strack and Applebee went in detail when answering any questions directed toward them, and the mothers of some of the Mill Valley seniors encouraged the Junior Jag moms to believe in the coaches when it comes to the best interests of their sons.

“I had no clue what he was really good at,” Kim Flaming, mother of Mill Valley senior quarterback Brody Flaming, said when reflecting back on the early stages of her son’s career, “so trust the coaches.”

While the Mill Valley coaches weren’t asked any specific questions concerning the safety of the sport of football, Applebee was up front about it anyway.

Applebee and the Jaguars had a busy summer between the high school football camp, Tulsa’s team camp, the regional and national USA Football 7-on-7 tournaments and general workouts, but the Mill Valley coach made sure to keep tabs on how the Junior Jags and the middle schoolers were doing as well. One of the top priorities at Mill Valley Junior Football & Cheer Association camp was safety, as Applebee and his coaches focused on teachings fundamentals such as proper tackling technique.

“The game is safer than it’s ever been. I can’t tell you how much different it was five years ago than it was today,” Applebee told the mothers. “Today at any point in time, we have such as good training staff with Clint (McAlister) and the KU Med doctors that are on our sidelines for every game.”

The end of the question and answer session marked the halfway point of the event. The second half of Moms Huddle gave the mothers a behind the scenes look at some of the facilities that the Jaguars use every day. Applebee showed off the Jaguars’ weight room and locker room before bringing the mothers out on to the field.

“I think my favorite part is probably when the moms break out into the different positions clinics,” Eleanor Lim-Midyett, who was the lead with Susan Rachwal in coordinating Moms Huddle along with Jag Pac reps Megan Caldwell and Rachel Hartman, said. “You saw a lot of laughing and the coaches kind of get to interact with the moms. I think that going through the drills is really a fun way for the moms to interact with the coaches and vice versa.”

Lim-Midyett is the mother of four sons — Henry, a senior at Loyola University Chicago; Chase, a sophomore at the University of San Francisco; Eli, a junior at Mill Valley and Walt, a sixth grader at Monticello Trails Middle School. She had high praise for what Applebee has done for her sons and their teammates.

“My oldest son was the first class to have coach Applebee as a coach,” Lim-Midyett said. “He was the first class to go from freshman to senior, so this is like my seventh Moms Huddle going. It really means a lot seeing how coach Applebee has built the program and rallied the community around it.”

The on-field drills were also the highlight of the night for Wiedner, who helped teach some defensive line techniques with a few of his teammates and defensive line coach Aaron Cox.

“It means everything to me. My mom is my No. 1 fan,” Wiedner said of his mother, Rachael Brothers. “She raised me since I was born. She didn’t have help with me. She’s the best, and it’s good to give back to her.”

Wiedner likes how the parents are so involved with the Mill Valley football program through Jag Pac, which is the team’s booster club. While Lim-Midyett acknowledged that there is a lot of work put forth by the hands of many to make different Jag Pac events such as Moms Huddle successful, she said that it’s always worth it.

“I think the moms really appreciate it when the kids come (to Moms Huddle). They’re always really polite after meals. They always stop and say thank you, so they are really appreciative,” Lim-Midyett said. “I think that not just tonight, but throughout the year they always remember thank the parents not just for providing the meals but providing the support, too.”