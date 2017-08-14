MV baseball’s Hall commits to Wichita State

A big part of the Mill Valley baseball team’s success last spring had to do with its senior-laden pitching staff — which was headlined by Dawson Cantwell, Jack Blancarte and Hunter Paxton — one of the most promising hurlers was now-junior Quinton Hall.

Mill Valley coach Jeff Strickland raved about Hall’s potential over the course of the Jaguars’ 15-6 campaign in 2017, and it didn’t take long for Division I colleges to become interested in the hard throwing right-hander.

Hall still has two more seasons ahead of him with the Jaguars, but he announced his college commitment to Wichita State on Aug. 7 via Twitter.

“I’m so blessed to announce that I have proudly committed to Wichita State University to play baseball!!” Hall wrote on Twitter.

The baseball skills of the Mill Valley junior earned him honorable mention honors on the 2017 Rawlings and Perfect Game Underclassmen Preseason All-American Teams. Hall went on to be named an honorable mention on the All-Eastern Kansas League team as a sophomore.

Wichita State posted a record of 28-30 last season, and went 10-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Shockers are coached by Todd Butler, who is entering his fifth year at Wichita State. Butler replaced legendary coach Gene Stephenson, who was fired in 2013 after building Wichita State into a powerhouse program over the course of 36 seasons.

Wichita State has a record of 106-128 under Butler, but the Shocker saw a 17-win improvement from 2016 to 2017.