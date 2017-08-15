Shawnee resident wins $25,000 after Royals catcher Gallagher’s grand slam

— Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher belted a grand slam for his first career home run on Monday night in a 6-2 road win over the Oakland A's, and a Shawnee resident had 25,000 reasons to be happy about it.

Tim Brown won $25,000 thanks to Gallagher's homer, which was hit in the Sonic Slam inning — the sixth inning — of the Royals' victory.

"I came in and after that inning I hit the home run, Drew (Butera) came in and he told me that," Gallagher said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports Kansas City's Joel Goldberg. "And I was like, 'Oh, well hopefully I can make someone else happy. So it was nice."

Gallagher finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a walk to go along with the grand slam. The home run accounted for Gallagher's first four RBIs in the majors.

"My first two at-bats, I feel like my timing was just way off. He (A's pitcher Jharel Cotton) kind of blew a couple by me. I was just trying to put my foot down and try to put the barrel on the ball," Gallagher told Goldberg. "The first couple of at-bats in the first few games, I was trying to do a little too much. I was just doing whatever I could to try to get a run in. I put the barrel on the ball, and luckily it went over the fence."

The Royals improved to 60-58 with the win, and pulled within a half-game of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for the second wildcard spot. Kansas City is tied with the Minnesota Twins for second place in the American League Central. The Royals and Twins trail the division-leading Cleveland Indians by five games.