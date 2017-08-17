Seniors ready to lead St. James football

— St. James Academy senior Luke Heller was named the starting quarterback for the Thunder at the end of the summer, and it wasn't just his presence in the pocket that won him the job.

Heller's leadership was apparent throughout the Thunder's first day of practice on Monday — whether it was while he was under center, working out routes with receivers after practice or making the freshmen feel welcomed to the team.

"How was your guys' first day of school?" Heller asked two St. James freshmen during a water break.

The St. James senior, who edged sophomore Jack Moellers to be the starter, was just one bright spot of the summer for the Thunder. Head coach Tom Radke said that Moellers will still get one series in each of the Thunder's first four games. Quarterback is one of many positions that Radke believes will be a strength for his team.

"We really worked on our depth, and right now we have the deepest team we've had since I've been here for seven years. In the EKL, you have to have that," Radke said. "We feel really good about our two-deep right now. It was great to have the summer to get all of that work in."

Radke is confident that his squad is physically ready to improve on its 6-5 campaign from last season, but in order for that to happen, he said that the players will have to have that same belief in themselves.

"I just keep telling the guys that we're ready. The biggest thing is getting in the mind-set that we can win some big games in the EKL (Eastern Kansas League)," Radke said. "We won a lot of games last year in the EKL, but we can win some of the big games. They won the (Blue Valley) lineman challenge and did really well in some of the 7-on-7 stuff, so our guys are starting to believe that we can knock off some of the state champions that we see every year. We're looking forward to the opportunity."

The Thunder went 3-4 in its regular season league games, and suffered a 28-14 sectional loss to fellow EKL newcomer Mill Valley. St. James will get another shot at the two-time defending state champion Jaguars on Sept. 1 to open the season, and offensive tackle Parker Kelley said that the Thunder are looking forward to the challenge.

"We feel a lot better this year with just having one year of experience under our belt in the EKL. We feel ready," Kelley said. "We've got the same schedule from last season, so that's good. We know what's coming. We're really excited to get to Mill Valley Week One and get that win in the first week."

Kelley credited the Thunder's success at the King of the Trenches: Blue Valley Lineman Challenge to the work they've put in the weight room over the offseason. The St. James senior tackle believes that the Thunder have the potential to be a quick-strike offense with senior wide receiver Mason Dunsmore back in action. Dunsmore was sidelined for his junior season after blowing out his knee as a sophomore.

"I'm really excited for Mason to be back this year," Kelley said. "He's a great player. I'll be expecting big things from him."

With Dunsmore, junior wideout Will Sharpton and sophomore tight end J.J. Tylicki poised to be a few of Heller's top receiving threats, junior Jack Petz is expected to lead the way for the Thunder in the backfield.

"Jack's going to be unstoppable this year. He's a big dude. He's put on some weight," said Dunsmore of Petz. "He's really put in a lot of work. He's been a leader in the offseason. He's been a guy to look up to for how you're supposed to put in work. I think everybody knows he's going to be a big threat."

On the other side of the ball, Radke has liked what he's seen from his defensive line and linebacking corps. Defensive tackles Matthew Maurer and Nick Farnsworth, defensive ends Zach Schieffer and Joe Boone and linebackers Zack Rodina, Rio Martinez, Cole Barrett and Thomas Stark have been some of the leaders for the Thunder defense. Jackson Diel has been one of the top performers so far in the St. James secondary.

"Up front, we're big and we're strong," Radke said. "It's going to be a fun year, we think, watching those guys push some people around, hopefully."