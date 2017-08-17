St. James soccer focuses on reloading after last year’s state title

— Fresh off of winning a Class 5A state championship in 2016, the St. James boys soccer team didn't have a hard time finding a motto for its upcoming season.

Seniors Jonathan Bass, Luis Alvarado and Sam Enna all closed their respective interviews at Monday's practice at Shawnee Mission South with one word: reloading.

"It's good considering we have so many returning players in general and a lot of key players," Alvarado said. "The fact that we could adding some is even better because we're already a tight group. We'll get to add to our team right away."

Joining Alvarado, Bass and Enna as returners who logged significant varsity minutes last year will be Jake Dunsmore, Thomas Reece, Zach Flax, Grant Huerter, Matthew DuBois and James Foster.

"A team I've played on has never returned so many starters. We lost three key players, but then again it was only three starters," Bass said. "We're pretty well-balanced throughout the whole field, so it won't be that hard to replace them."

After the Thunder claimed their second state title in program history, several of St. James' players found success with their respective club teams. Enna won a state title with Kansas Rush, much to the chagrin of Dunsmore, Reece and Alvarado — who suited up for a different Kansas Rush squad and lost to their St. James teammate in the championship game.

"So there's another Rush team, and everyone had the hype on them," Enna said. "So it was just cool to see our team come together and be the new team in town."

Bass also joined Enna's team after it won the state championship.

St. James coach Rick Enna, Sam's father, wasn't surprised to see so many of the Thunder players build off of the strides they made last fall.

"There is a sense of swagger coming out of your high school year regardless of how well they did. I think the reason for that is that you have a different set of challenges in high school soccer. You have an 10-to-11 week window in order to put together your best team to compete against the other schools and the players representing the other schools," the St. James coach said. "It's kind of like you're representing your school just like leaving your pro team team to represent your country. You're leaving your club team to represent your school and then at the end of that, you come back to your club team. Club soccer is very important to these guys' development."

While Enna's players are very confident to begin the season, he's preached to them to remain humble and not forget a few things from last year.

"Having a state championship and having a majority of the team return is obviously a good thing, but I've reminded my players that we did not win more games than we won last year (in the regular season)," he said. "That's important to understand where we came from and try to remember how we got to the point where we were playing our best soccer at the end of the year."

Enna added, "I think this year, our team is all about remembering how we got there last year and beginning our season with humility and understanding that we've got to get back to that level of play because there are other teams out there that are as talented, if not more talented than us. And I would say that there are probably more talented teams than us. That's not disrespecting my team. I think there's just a plethora of talent in the EKL and in the state of Kansas in all classes, but in 5A it's going to be very difficult for us. We're excited for the challenge again."

The effects of the state championship are still rubbing off on the program, as 65 players went through tryouts. Enna loved to see so many kids interested in playing soccer, but at the same time, he had the dilemma of having to cut players for the first time in his tenure at St. James.

"The bar from the soccer perspective is very high. I'm going to have to make soccer decisions at the end of the day," Enna said. "Every fiber in my being wants all 65 boys in our program because we feel like we really help form our kids as young men. It's difficult to make cuts because when you want to help these boys."

The Thunder will open the season at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at St. Thomas Aquinas.