Area bank closes for solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. – All Capitol Federal branches will briefly close from 12:55 to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, to view the Total Solar Eclipse.



True Blue Online banking, Mobile banking and CapFed ATMs will still available.



All branches will re-open at 1:15 p.m., and business will resume as normal.



CapFed encourages all employees and customers to safely enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a Solar Eclipse.