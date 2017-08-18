Archive for Friday, August 18, 2017
Area bank closes for solar eclipse
August 18, 2017
TOPEKA, Kan. – All Capitol Federal branches will briefly close from 12:55 to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, to view the Total Solar Eclipse.
True Blue Online banking, Mobile banking and CapFed ATMs will still available.
All branches will re-open at 1:15 p.m., and business will resume as normal.
CapFed encourages all employees and customers to safely enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a Solar Eclipse.
