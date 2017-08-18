Infant clothing giveaway to be held Saturday

The ladies of Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivira Road, have gathered together infant clothes to give away.

The event, Sisterly Saturday, begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Attendees will receive a hot brunch, then hear a brief motivational speaker, Roz Brown.



Then, church members will give away infant clothes to attendees.

The event is anticipated to last until 11:45 a.m.

There will be a movie and snacks available for the children who attend.

Clothing items will be mostly gently used donated items, with a few being new.

For more information, call 913-268-6300 and ask for Lana Sutherland.