Public service career expo to be held Saturday

Mark your calendar because the first annual Shawnee Mission School District Public Service Career Expo is coming up.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Westridge Middle School, in the parking lots.

Local law enforcement agencies will give an up-close look at firetrucks, ambulances and police cars. Attendees will learn about Shawnee Mission School District’s Project Blue Eagle and Medical Health Science Signature Programs.

The public is welcome to talk to members of the FBI, police, fire and EMT first-responders about possible career paths.

Local military recruiters, including Army Medical, along with local law enforcement and first responders will all feature interactive displays using specialized equipment.

Kansas City food trucks will be there over the lunch hour.

The event is sponsored by The Shawnee Mission School District and the US Army Lenexa Recruiting Center.

