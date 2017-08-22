DHS junior volleyball player Hinkle commits to K-State

Another member of the De Soto volleyball team’s talented junior class verbally committed to play at the Division I level last week when Loren Hinkle declared that she would attend Kansas State.

“Super excited and blessed to announce my commitment to play volleyball at Kansas State. So pumped to see what the future has in store,” Hinkle wrote on Twitter.

With the ability to play as an outside hitter, defensive specialist or right side, Hinkle has contributed in a number of ways over the past two years for the Wildcats.

Hinkle committed to a Kansas State team that has earned three consecutive NCAA tournament berths. Kansas State was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll, and received votes in the AVCA Division I preseason poll.