St. James set to open season against Lansing in Volleyball Slam

— Fresh off making its 10th straight appearance in a state title match last fall, the St. James Academy volleyball team is excited for its chance to begin another decade of dominance.

The Thunder had one of their youngest teams in coach Nancy Dorsey's tenure last season, and she said before Monday's practice that this year's squad is even younger. However, Dorsey pointed out that just because the Thunder will have another young team doesn't mean that they will lack talent and experience.

"It makes a difference to have already done it — a been there done that kind of thing. There's less fear going into it like, 'Oh my gosh. What's the Slam going to be like? Oh my goodness. We're at the state tournament. Oh my goodness. This is crazy,'" Dorsey said. "So it eliminates some of those things, which is great because we don't have as many first-timers this time around, so in that way we are older, but we have a fair amount of sophomores who are going to play and most of them played just a little bit last year."

Sophomores Ellie Bolton, Anna Feldkamp, Lauren Kropf, Ellie Wheeler and Maureen Reilly and juniors Addi Weybrew, Morgan Miller, Jackie Storm and Audrey Klemp are all looking to contribute even more at the varsity level this season, and there isn't a doubt in senior Allison Coens' mind that they'll be able to do so.

"First of all, they've definitely improved a lot. I can tell they're getting more used to the pace of the game now and they're used to this really tough competition. I noticed that they go out there a lot more confident than last year," Coens said. "A lot of the hitters are swinging a lot harder. The passers aren't as hesitant to get down on the floor and dive for a ball. They're working really hard, and it's been really great."

After being named as a Class 5A all-state first-team selection as a junior, Coens wants to build off of the momentum the Thunder developed at the end of last season. The outside hitter is taking a business-like approach into her senior campaign after committing to play beach volleyball at LSU in December.

"I can put all of my focus into the season and not have to worrying about recruiting or going on any unofficial visits or anything like that," Coens said. "It's really great to have that out of the way and to know where I'm going. I'm extremely excited for this year."

Coens' college decision was made a little bit more difficult with having to figure out if she wanted to play indoor or beach volleyball, but in the end, stepping out of her comfort zone was something that appealed to her.

"It's definitely different, but I like the beach game. It's really challenging and it's something different to me," Coens said. "It's not something that I grew up playing since I was 10 like I did indoor. I think I was definitely attracted to how different beach volleyball is, so I decided to pursue that."

The LSU commit will be one of two seniors for the Thunder after being the lone junior on varsity last season. Megan Luby is joining Coens as the other senior, and Dorsey believes that she'll provide a major boost to the team.

"I give her a lot of credit because I think we live in a society today where people don't get what they want, so they quit. Or they just don't try out, which is even worse," Dorsey said. "You know, like, 'Well, I'm not going to make the team I want. So I'm not going to even give it a shot.' I have a lot of respect for kids that have a little grit like she does who comes in and says, 'You know what? Even if it doesn't work out the way I want it to, I'm going to at least say that I tried.'"

Dorsey added, "And I think they know that that should be celebrated and awarded. She deserves to be here. She's a good leader. She's got qualities that our team needs. She's going to bring some stuff to the court that we lack, so we're excited to have her."

Luby's first varsity match will come at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the Thunder host Lansing in the finale of the eighth-annual Volleyball Slam.

"They're a lot, I think, like we are. They're smaller in size and really good defensively," Dorsey said. "They're kind of scrappy, like fighters. I'm excited to play them because I think it's a good matchup for us physically."

St. James defeated Lansing, 25-21, 25-18, at the state tournament last season. Dorsey fully expects the Lions to be hungry for some revenge.

"It will be a great environment. They have good support there and Julie (Slater) has been there forever and does such a good job. They'll bring a crowd and it will be an exciting atmosphere, hopefully," Dorsey said. "You can't recreate that atmosphere. I think just right out of the gates, it's such a good experience for the kids to play in something like that. Nothing they play in after that is going to be as intense or stressful."

All eight matches of the Volleyball Slam will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports. The other matches include: Lee's Summit West vs. Blue Valley Northwest (8 a.m.), Shawnee Mission East vs. Blue Valley (9:30 a.m.), Blue Springs vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (11 a.m.), St. Teresa's Academy vs. Olathe East (12:30 p.m.), Washburn Rural vs. Blue Valley North (2 p.m.), Shawnee Heights vs. Olathe Northwest (3:30 p.m.) and Free State vs. BV West (5 p.m.).

"I'm very grateful to Spectrum Sports for doing it. It's something that I worked really hard for and I kind of harassed them quite frankly for a solid decade about putting girls on TV and the value of doing that and just how awesome girls volleyball is and how much fun it is to watch," Dorsey said. "They are so on board and they love it. It's just really rewarding and most importantly, it's so good for these kids. They get the opportunity to hear their name on TV and it just makes them feel important and special. If you're not in education to make kids feel good, I don't know what you're doing so I'm super excited about it. I'm ready for it to be here."