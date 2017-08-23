Senior leadership propels St. James tennis to 2-1 record at season-opening quad

— It was supposed to be an off-year for the St. James Academy tennis team's biennial trip to Cincinnati for the Western & Southern Open, but several SJA seniors wanted to make a few more special memories before beginning their final high school season.

The group of St. James seniors had a lot of fun watching some of the best tennis players in the world, but they didn't attend the tournament just to enjoy it. The Thunder tennis players made several mental notes while watching some of their idols, and they felt that it paid off at Tuesday's season-opening quadrangular at Johnson County Community College. St. James earned victories over St. Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Miege, while falling to Hayden.

"There was one point where we looked like the Bryan brothers," an excited Meredith Bierbaum said to coach Amy Fangman after teaming up with junior Tara Devine for an 8-4 doubles victory over St. Thomas Aquinas' Bridget Hanrahan and Morgan Derley.

The Bryan brothers Bierbaum was referring to are Mike and Bob Bryan, who have won an all-time best 16 Grand Slam doubles titles. The Bryan Brothers were bounced from the Western & Southern Open in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, but Bierbaum was still in awe of how well both teams worked together.

"It was a really close match that went to a tiebreaker," Bierbaum said. "It was really good to see how they moved together and how they moved forward. It was just insane how fast their reflexes are."

The chemistry on the court was encouraging for Bierbaum and Devine in their first competition as doubles partners, but they're not too surprised about their early success. Both Bierbaum and Devine had graduated senior Bridgette Dwyer as a past doubles partner, which they said has helped as they become more comfortable with each other.

"It's definitely a good feeling to have, especially because it's at the beginning of the season. The fact that we're already setting each other up and doing formations and stuff, I'm happy," Devine said. "I'm excited. It was good today. Sometimes we don't even have to talk to each other and when know when to switch and everything."

Devine and Bierbaum had a break during the Thunder's dual with Hayden, but returned to the court to upend Miege's Grace Lang and Elisia Lopez, 8-5.

"Tara really sets me up nicely, so I just try to set my feet and move forward as much as I can," Bierbaum said. "We really try to come to the net because we're both good net players, but she's more consistent on the baseline."

While Bierbaum and Devine were teaming up for the first time, two of the other three St. James doubles tandems remain the same from last season in the senior duos of Jillian Kubicki and Ryan Starkey and Annie Caldwell and Brooke Warlop.

Kubicki and Starkey started and finished the quad on high notes. The Thunder seniors made quick work of Aquinas' Welle Black and Abigail Dunn with an 8-3 victory in their first of three matches. Starkey and Kubicki had a couple of rough patches in their 8-4 loss to Hayden's Sara Comstock and Julia Hammes, but bounced back to win by the same score against Miege's Courtney and Jenna Harms.

Warlop and Caldwell struggled out of the gates in an 8-5 loss to Aquinas' Molly Jenkins and Abby Brown before rebounding in a big way against Hayden's Maddie Carr and Katherine Gurera for an 8-1 victory.

Fangman has high expectations for Caldwell, Warlop, Starkey, Kubicki, Bierbaum, Devine and senior Catherine Rieke — who was the Class 5A state runner-up in singles last year — and she believes that a few under underclassmen have the chance to contribute as well.

The St. James coach is excited to add freshman Gabby Taylor into the mix with Rieke for Tuesday's quad at Gardner-Edgerton, and saw plenty of encouraging things from sophomores Kathleen Shepard and Molly Book in the Thunder's season opener.

"It's great having this leadership of all these seniors to help these younger players," Fangman said. "I really have the best senior leaders. Right before their first match, two of the seniors said, 'Just hit out and have fun. Don't worry about a win or loss.' I think it helps the younger girls when they hear that."

Book and Shepard battled back to force a tiebreaker in their first match against Hayden's Allyson Meier and Jenny Voegili. The Hayden doubles pairing jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Book and Shepard didn't back down. The St. James duo rattled off three straight points to pull even, and Book and Shepard even surprised themselves a little bit in the process.

With the Wildcats leading the tiebreaker, 6-5, Shepard thought that she had hit a return shot deep to seal the deal for Hayden. Shepard's shot ended up going in and Hayden answered with an unforced error, which prompted a quick sign of the cross from Shepard. Book and Shepard couldn't quite get over the hump, though, as Meier and Voegili answered with back-to-back points to win the match 8-7 (8-6).

Shepard and Book didn't have much time to think about the loss, and they quickly put it close loss behind them when they squared off against Miege's Jacqueline Bryson and Olivia Lopez. The St. James tandem coasted to an 8-2 win, which helped the Thunder complete a sweep of the Stags.

SMNW falls to Blue Valley

Shawnee Mission Northwest opened its season at home with a 10-2 dual loss to Blue Valley on Tuesday.

Michaela Crowe led the Cougars by earning victories in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

Crowe defeated Angela Jair, 8-3, in singles and teamed up with Katherine Strohm to win against Anisha Kodwani and Katherine Price by the same score in doubles.

The Cougars will be back in action at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for SM South quad at the Indian Creek Recreation Center tennis courts.