Person killed as officers serve warrant in Olathe

— The Johnson County multi-jurisdictional officer-involved shooting investigation team is investigating after a person was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday evening in Olathe.

Police say, Ciara Howard, 26, was shot and killed during the incident.

In a news release, Overland Park Police Sergeant Matthew Bregel says just before 6 p.m. deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Olathe Police Department were conducting a warrant service at an address in the 100 block of South Keeler Street.

"During the service of the arrest warrant, officers were in verbal contact with Howard for several hours attempting to negotiate her surrender," Bregel says in the release. "During the attempted apprehension, officers and deputies encountered Howard who reportedly threatened them with a weapon."

Two Olathe officers and one deputy fired their weapons at Howard, who was fatally shot.

The involved officers and deputy are on administrative leave while the investigation as the shooting is investigated.

The release says once the officer involved shooting team completes their investigation, their findings will be provided to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for review.

No other information regarding the arrest warrant has been released.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.