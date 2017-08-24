Shawnee resident earns honor in national art competition

Helen Scherer, of Shawnee, received an Honorable Mention Award in the annual “National Exhibition of Folk Art in the Norwegian Tradition” at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center in Decorah, Iowa.

This judged exhibition was on display from June 8-July 29.

Scherer won the award in the weaving category with table runner in Vestfold technique entitled, “When I grow up, I want to be like the Døvleteppe!”

The exhibition also included rosemaling, knifemaking, and woodworking categories.

“This year’s exhibition included more than 170 examples of beautiful folk art by fantastic contemporary artists from all over the country,” Zach Row-Heyveld, Vesterheim’s Exhibitions Manager, said. “It’s a great way to see what’s happening in the world of Norwegian-inspired folk art today.”

With world-class exhibitions and 12 historic buildings in scenic Decorah, Vesterheim showcases the best in historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts, and explores the American immigrant experience.

It is also a center for folk-art education, offering a wide variety of classes in authentic Norwegian folk art every year.