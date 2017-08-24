Suspect pleads guilty in Shawnee Walmart attack

An Overland Park man pleaded guilty today to several charges stemming from the deadly Shawnee Walmart attack, which took place nearly one year ago.

Arthur Fred Wyatt III, 28, pleaded guilty to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (Intentional), Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault for the September 11, 2016 attack which took place in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 16100 W. 65th Street in Shawnee.

A statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said consecutive sentences will be recommended on several counts at the sentencing which has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 in Division 13.

According to a news report from Operation 100 News, the incident began on a Sunday afternoon when a woman was struck in the back of the head as she was putting her infant in a car seat in the Walmart parking lot.

A good samaritan stepped into help but was shot multiple times.

A second good samaritan stepped in and used a gun of his own to fire back at the suspects, killing one of them. The second suspect, now known to be Wyatt, ran east from the Walmart, prompting a manhunt.

The deceased suspect was then identified as John W. Simmons, III, 28, of Kansas City, Mo.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Shawnee Police Department stated it would like to thank so many of the customers that helped stop the attack, rendered aid, or provided useful and detailed information regarding the attackers in this case.

The Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab are the investigating agencies.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lannie Ornburn and Aubrey Wilson