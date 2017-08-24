Three men killed in crash on K-10 in Olathe

— The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after three people were killed in a single car crash on Kansas Highway 10 early Thursday morning.

Johnson County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of K-10 and Cedar Creek Parkway around 3:20 a.m. after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported a crash with debris scattered across the eastbound lanes.

Olathe Police arrived first on the scene to find a 2009 Ford Fusion crashed into a guard rail just before the Cedar Creek Parkway bridge.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers confirm three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have identified the three men as Darius J. Thomas, 21; Nicholas A. Sands, 24; and Dalton R. Suggs, 21. All three men were Olathe residents.

The preliminary crash report does not say what may have caused the car to leave the highway.

None of the men were wearing seat belts.

The eastbound lanes of K-10 reopened around 11:15 a.m.

