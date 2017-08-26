Soccer roundup: MV shuts out Gardner-Edgerton; St. James ties opener with Aquinas

Jake Ashford and Ian Carroll both scored in a five-minute span in the second half to propel the Mill Valley soccer team to a 2-0 win over Gardner-Edgerton on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Ashford put the Jaguars on the board in the 54th minute on a free kick, and Carroll added an insurance goal in the 58th. Aidan Veal recorded the shutout in goal.

The Jaguars will play next at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they play host to Shawnee Heights.

St. James 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 1

St. James Academy played St. Thomas Aquinas to a 1-1 draw in the season opener for both teams on Friday.

Matthew Santamaria scored on an assist from Seth Barrick to give St. James a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute, but Jacob Colling netted the equalizer in the 76th to force overtime.

St. James will play its first of three games in the FAT CAT tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe West at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex-Antioch. The Thunder will then play either Blue Valley West or Turner on Thursday. The winners of St. James/Olathe West and BV West/Turner will play at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, while the losers will play at 4 p.m. in the consolation semifinals. The championship game will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Basehor-Linwood 2, Maranatha 1

Aaron Bowlin found the back of the net for Maranatha Christian Academy, but the Eagles suffered a 2-1 loss to Basehor-Linwood in their season opener.

The Eagles will take on Kansas City Christian at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 for their home opener.