Strong second half sends SMNW soccer past SM South

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's soccer team returned to the pitch with a higher level of intensity in the second half of its season opener against SM South on Friday, and it didn't take long for the Cougars to be rewarded for it on the scoreboard.

After the Cougars and Raiders were scoreless in the first half, SM Northwest sophomore Cole Slack found the back of the net in the 43rd and 54th minutes, and senior Jack Lammers added an insurance goal in the 69th to power SMNW to a 3-1 victory.

"We are very dangerous this year. We've said it since the beginning of conditioning," Slack said. "Our pace up top is somewhat unstoppable on the right night. Our intensity level is insane, and I think we can keep this up for the whole season."

Slack and Lammers both had solid scoring chances in the first half, both their speed was able to wear down the Raiders in the second. Lammers blasted the Cougars' first shot of the second half, but it was blocked. Slack was there for the rebound, though, which did not surprise SM Northwest coach Todd Boren.

"He's got a really high soccer IQ," said Boren of Slack. "Basically all he's doing at that point is reading Jack or the other forward that's pressuring and setting himself up for that second ball. He was at the right place at the right time, and that's what we needed."

The SM Northwest sophomore had an even easier finish on his second goal. Senior Austin Anderson made a run before whipping the ball across the box to junior Edy Alvarado, who headed it back across to the far post where Slack was there to drill it home.

The Raiders were able to cut the deficit in half when Omar Sanyang scored in the 58th minute, but the SM Northwest back line regrouped to make sure that SM South never found an equalizer. Boren was just as impressed with the effort from senior goalie Brady Wolken and the SM Northwest back line as he was with how the Cougars played up front. A couple of the key contributors on the back line included seniors Josh Sherfy and Pierce Mitts, who both played different positions for the Cougars last year.

"Josh is just a really good all-around player for us. He's a good shooter, good passer, good defender. Part of the reason why we're using Josh on the back like we did was for his leadership. He's a really vocal kid and good organizer. He's not afraid to say what is on his mind. So we've got him back there to kind of settle everybody down.

Boren continued, "Pierce Mitts, he was playing center back for us. He was freaking lights out back there. Pierce was more of a holding mid for us, and we moved him into that center back spot and he was absolutely fantastic tonight. He was probably one of the best guys we had on the back line, if not the best."

As the Cougars clamped down defensively, Slack and company were able to retake the momentum. The Raiders were determined to keep Slack from getting a hat trick, but their attention to the SM Northwest sophomore created an easy opportunity for Lammers. South goalie Wiley Kirk stopped a run from Slack at the corner of the box, but was unable to completely corral the ball. Kirk couldn't recover in time, and Lammers made him pay with the insurance goal.

"We collaborate really well together," said Lammers of the Cougars' continuity up front. "I think we're going to be really strong this year."

Lammers and the Cougars will try to keep rolling when they play Blue Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.