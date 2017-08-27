De Soto volleyball rolls to Frontier League tournament title

— There was a lot of excitement around De Soto over the summer about the Wildcats preparing the join the United Kansas Conference next school year, but that did not distract DHS' fall sports teams from preparing for their final season in the Frontier League. The De Soto volleyball team set the bar high for DHS athletics on Saturday at Louisburg, as the Wildcats swept all five of their matches at the Frontier League tournament.

The Wildcats defeated Basehor-Linwood (25-17, 25-12), Ottawa (25-20, 25-15) and Eudora (25-16, 25-16) in pool play before upending Spring Hill (25-14, 25-10) in the semifinals. De Soto then got a rematch against Basehor-Linwood in the title match, and the Wildcats rolled to a 25-15, 25-20 victory.

"I felt like it gave us an opportunity to really learn a lot about ourselves given that they are our first matches of the season, first tournament. I felt really good about it," De Soto coach Lindsay Hothan said. "The girls were super pumped for today and had a lot of energy going into every single set. I feel really good about it."

Juniors Loren Hinkle and Ally Barnhart led the Wildcats offensively, but setters Haley Cuba and Kennedy Higgins made sure to spread the wealth to all of De Soto's hitters. When the Wildcats found themselves trailing early in the first and second sets of the championship match, it was the front row combination of senior Kelsey Beary, junior Cassidy Crist and freshman Brooke Stonestreet that gave De Soto a much-needed spark.

"Everybody had a role today. I feel like everybody really understood that and embraced that," Hothan said. "I think we also had a lot of confidence going into today. I'm really proud of them for stepping up, especially Brooke. She's a young freshman and it's a lot to get out there and compete, but she did an excellent job."

Hothan added, "I think all of our upperclassmen kind of rallied around her. Kelsey, I'm super proud of her. She was super consistent all day long and a great leader out there on the court. So I'm very proud of them."

The Wildcats were also able to attribute their offensive consistency to how they performed at the service line. In the first set of the semifinals against Spring Hill, the Wildcats faced two four-point deficits of 4-0 and 7-3 before taking their first lead at 9-8. The set remained tight during the middle stages until De Soto went on a 10-0 run to close it out. Junior libero Maya Bascom served up an ace for set point.

"Serving is huge. I told the girls in the last week or so in practice that serving and passing are going to be crucial to our success this season. I know those sound like very simple skills, but they are often over-looked," Hothan said. "Serving is going to be key for us, so that's something that we do in practice every day intentionally, and passing as well. That made a huge difference for us today."

The Frontier League tournament title only added to what has been an exciting past month for Hinkle and Barnhart. The De Soto duo both announced their college commitments prior to the start of the season. Hinkle committed to Kansas State, while Barnhart decided on South Florida.

"It's kind of a relief and it's really exciting all at the same time, so it was kind of a rush of emotions after I had officially committed," Hinkle said. "It was really a happy time and still is. I'm still celebrating."

Hinkle and the Wildcats will try to keep up the good vibes when they take on Olathe West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for their home opener.

"I'm just proud of how we played today and were consistent throughout the day," Hinkle said. "If we keep that through the season, we can be really successful."